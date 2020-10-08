Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) Receives $25.05 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seventeen have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.05.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Friday, August 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tripadvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th.

In other Tripadvisor news, SVP Seth J. Kalvert sold 24,172 shares of Tripadvisor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $543,870.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,507.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIP. FIL Ltd increased its position in Tripadvisor by 10.3% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,097,347 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $77,891,000 after buying an additional 382,878 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Tripadvisor by 60.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,244,900 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $39,039,000 after purchasing an additional 846,342 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Tripadvisor by 2.3% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,610,200 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $30,610,000 after purchasing an additional 36,600 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tripadvisor by 0.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,368,109 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $23,774,000 after purchasing an additional 5,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Tripadvisor by 262.1% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,052,987 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $18,311,000 after purchasing an additional 762,188 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TRIP traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $20.21. 40,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,295,541. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.42 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.86. Tripadvisor has a 12 month low of $13.73 and a 12 month high of $41.75.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The travel company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $59.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.82 million. Tripadvisor had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 86.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Tripadvisor will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

