Turners Automotive Group Ltd Plans Interim Dividend of $0.04 (ASX:TRA)

Posted by on Oct 8th, 2020

Turners Automotive Group Ltd (ASX:TRA) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, September 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.036 per share on Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.83.

About Turners Automotive Group

Turners Automotive Group Limited operates as an automotive and financial services company in New Zealand and Australia. The company operates through Automotive Retail, Collection Services, Finance, and Insurance segments. It buys and sells second hand cars, trucks, and machinery under the Turners and Buy Right Cars brand names.

Dividend History for Turners Automotive Group (ASX:TRA)

