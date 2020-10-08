Turners Automotive Group Ltd Plans Interim Dividend of $0.04 (ASX:TRA)

Turners Automotive Group Ltd (ASX:TRA) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, September 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.036 per share on Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 9th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.83.
About Turners Automotive Group
