UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Highland Private Wealth Management

Highland Private Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,753 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Plancorp LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 9,530 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 41,058 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,110,000 after buying an additional 4,728 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 51,371 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,152,000 after buying an additional 8,855 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 4,401 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UNH traded down $0.76 on Thursday, reaching $322.41. 2,056,595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,292,495. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $309.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $293.45. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52-week low of $187.72 and a 52-week high of $325.35. The company has a market cap of $306.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The firm had revenue of $62.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $371.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.52.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.34, for a total value of $3,856,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,271,985.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 22,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.43, for a total transaction of $6,839,126.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,684,750.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,522 shares of company stock worth $39,886,448 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.