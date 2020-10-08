Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stock Position Raised by Highland Private Wealth Management

Highland Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 4.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 205,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,089 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 5.2% of Highland Private Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $26,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 6,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $132.19. 947,593 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,697,070. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.91. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $87.71 and a 1 year high of $134.24.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

