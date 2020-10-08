Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Holdings Decreased by Highland Private Wealth Management

Highland Private Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,268 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 2.2% of Highland Private Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $11,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 771,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,879,000 after acquiring an additional 16,989 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 63.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,599,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,655,000 after acquiring an additional 622,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Trust Co. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 99,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,349,000 after acquiring an additional 6,505 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,746,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,979,357. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.88. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

