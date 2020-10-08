Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Position Trimmed by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division lessened its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 282,643 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $16,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 6,131.5% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,967,354 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935,783 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.27.

Shares of VZ stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $59.19. 14,250,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,990,355. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $30.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

