Vermillion (NASDAQ:VRML) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.88

Vermillion, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRML)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.88 and traded as high as $3.07. Vermillion shares last traded at $3.07, with a volume of 666,255 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.89. The company has a market cap of $308.69 million, a P/E ratio of -18.65 and a beta of 3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.51.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vermillion stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Vermillion, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRML) by 147.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,216 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.13% of Vermillion worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 18.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vermillion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women primarily in the United States. The company's diagnostic tests include OVA1, a blood test for the pre-surgical identification of women who are at high risk of having a malignant ovarian tumor; and Overa, a multivariate index assay second generation test to determine the malignancy of ovarian cancer in women.

