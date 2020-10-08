VIDY (VIDY) Hits Market Cap of $11.23 Million

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. VIDY has a market capitalization of $11.23 million and approximately $583,105.00 worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, VIDY has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One VIDY token can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb Global, MXC, Hotbit and Gate.io.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001384 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00020113 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00042309 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006579 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009193 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $520.86 or 0.04787162 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00056166 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00031780 BTC.

VIDY Profile

VIDY (CRYPTO:VIDY) is a token. Its genesis date was July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,437,935,682 tokens. VIDY’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for VIDY is medium.com/@vidycoin . VIDY’s official website is vidy.com

VIDY Token Trading

VIDY can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bithumb Global, MXC and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIDY using one of the exchanges listed above.

