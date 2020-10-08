Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:ZTR)

Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 20th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 9th.

Virtus Total Return Fund has increased its dividend payment by 16.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of ZTR opened at $8.04 on Thursday. Virtus Total Return Fund has a 52-week low of $4.87 and a 52-week high of $11.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.04.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

