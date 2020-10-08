Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) Shares Down 7.6%

Shares of Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) were down 7.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.31 and last traded at $3.40. Approximately 4,279,677 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 6,373,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.68.

Several research firms have weighed in on WTRH. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Waitr from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Waitr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Waitr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Waitr in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (up previously from $2.00) on shares of Waitr in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.94.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $374.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of -4.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.57.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $60.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.86 million. Waitr had a negative net margin of 118.32% and a negative return on equity of 95.68%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Waitr Holdings Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Waitr in the second quarter worth approximately $5,393,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waitr during the 2nd quarter worth $5,005,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waitr by 255.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,669,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,518,000 after buying an additional 1,199,936 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Waitr during the 2nd quarter worth $4,208,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Waitr by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 960,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 72,667 shares during the period. 43.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waitr Holdings Inc provides online food ordering and delivery services in the United States. Its Waitr Platform and Bite Squad Platform facilitate ordering of food and beverages by diners from restaurant partners for pick-up and delivery through a network of drivers. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 18,000 restaurant partners in 640 cities.

