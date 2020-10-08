Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Buys 533,214 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 559.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 628,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 533,214 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for 1.2% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $89,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,559,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,154,430,000 after purchasing an additional 11,560,600 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 46.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,091,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $708,603,000 after buying an additional 2,234,895 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 112.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,610,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $458,520,000 after buying an additional 1,907,982 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1,697.6% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,897,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,954,000 after buying an additional 1,792,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $142,131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Instruments news, SVP Bing Xie sold 53,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total value of $7,043,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,962,488.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total transaction of $5,540,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,400,864.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 236,495 shares of company stock valued at $31,419,345. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $1.31 on Thursday, hitting $148.06. 2,321,706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,494,351. The company has a market cap of $135.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.14. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $93.09 and a 1 year high of $148.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.83.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.70%.

TXN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.25.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

