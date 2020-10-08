Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Decreases Holdings in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its stake in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,560 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $27,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ANTM. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the second quarter valued at about $505,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Anthem by 241.5% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Anthem by 30.3% in the second quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Anthem by 19.5% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the first quarter valued at about $2,884,000. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 4,667 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,306,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at $11,529,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANTM traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $293.29. 999,933 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,638,440. Anthem Inc has a twelve month low of $171.03 and a twelve month high of $309.10. The stock has a market cap of $73.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.77 by $0.43. Anthem had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The business had revenue of $29.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Anthem Inc will post 22.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is 19.55%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ANTM. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $319.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Anthem from $362.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Anthem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.47.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

