Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Decreases Position in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 796,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 46,826 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.79% of Lamar Advertising worth $52,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,119,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,690,000 after purchasing an additional 57,978 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,112,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,314,000 after purchasing an additional 120,499 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 1st quarter valued at $81,928,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,461,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,583,000 after acquiring an additional 210,961 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,324,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,940,000 after acquiring an additional 8,164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

LAMR traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $71.02. 399,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 821,456. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Lamar Advertising Co has a 1-year low of $30.89 and a 1-year high of $96.82.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $347.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.30 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 16.38%. Lamar Advertising’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising Co will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 18th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lamar Advertising from $52.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine raised Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised Lamar Advertising from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on Lamar Advertising from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.17.

About Lamar Advertising

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

