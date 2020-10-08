Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 28,490 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 28,490 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.06% of Biogen worth $28,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new position in Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Balentine LLC raised its stake in Biogen by 169.4% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Biogen by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Biogen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $286.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 503,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,747. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $220.01 and a fifty-two week high of $374.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $289.49.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $10.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.03 by $2.23. Biogen had a net margin of 40.91% and a return on equity of 50.10%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 35.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BIIB. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $284.00 to $277.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $311.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $312.04.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Further Reading: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.