Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Shares Down 5.2%

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) shares dropped 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $52.72 and last traded at $52.82. Approximately 668,489 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 756,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.72.

WGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $45.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.63.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.54 and its 200-day moving average is $52.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 15th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.95%.

In other news, VP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 3,927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.52, for a total transaction of $249,443.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,689.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile (NYSE:WGO)

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

See Also: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.