Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Trading 5.2% Higher

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) shares traded up 5.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.32 and last traded at $5.23. 2,651,859 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 116% from the average session volume of 1,227,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.97.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Wipro from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wipro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.25.

Get Wipro alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $29.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.64.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Wipro had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wipro Limited will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Wipro by 45.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 13,846,577 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,370,000 after buying an additional 4,324,368 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Wipro by 63.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,100,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,511,000 after buying an additional 4,700,185 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wipro by 22.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,047,624 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,048,000 after buying an additional 1,687,345 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Wipro by 719.8% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,602,483 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,854,000 after buying an additional 5,797,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Wipro by 118.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,579,648 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,252,000 after buying an additional 3,573,535 shares during the last quarter. 2.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wipro (NYSE:WIT)

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. The company's IT Services segment offers a range of IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure services, analytics services, BPS, research and development services, and hardware and software design services to various enterprises.

Featured Story: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.