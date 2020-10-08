Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Trading 5.2% Higher

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) shares traded up 5.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.32 and last traded at $5.23. 2,651,859 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 116% from the average session volume of 1,227,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.97.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Wipro from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wipro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.25.
The company has a market capitalization of $29.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.64.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Wipro by 45.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 13,846,577 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,370,000 after buying an additional 4,324,368 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Wipro by 63.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,100,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,511,000 after buying an additional 4,700,185 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wipro by 22.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,047,624 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,048,000 after buying an additional 1,687,345 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Wipro by 719.8% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,602,483 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,854,000 after buying an additional 5,797,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Wipro by 118.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,579,648 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,252,000 after buying an additional 3,573,535 shares during the last quarter. 2.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Wipro (NYSE:WIT)
Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. The company's IT Services segment offers a range of IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure services, analytics services, BPS, research and development services, and hardware and software design services to various enterprises.
Featured Story: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.