Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.45.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Yum China from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yum China in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 7th. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of Yum China in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Yum China in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock.

Get Yum China alerts:

Yum China stock traded up $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $53.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,224,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,711,331. The firm has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.56. Yum China has a one year low of $38.33 and a one year high of $59.35.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. Yum China had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Yum China will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Yum China news, insider Danny Tan sold 5,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.30, for a total transaction of $305,375.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,848,051.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in Yum China by 1.8% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 13,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Yum China by 3.6% in the third quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in Yum China by 25.2% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its position in Yum China by 0.6% in the second quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 55,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Yum China by 4.1% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.