Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $317.00 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) will report sales of $317.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Verint Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $315.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $318.70 million. Verint Systems reported sales of $331.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Verint Systems will report full-year sales of $1.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Verint Systems.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.37. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $313.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VRNT. Imperial Capital cut their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.25.

VRNT traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.65. 16,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 218.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.53. Verint Systems has a 1-year low of $32.44 and a 1-year high of $59.83.

In related news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 7,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total value of $351,808.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 816,759 shares in the company, valued at $39,776,163.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 3,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.61, for a total transaction of $170,912.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,377,952.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,127 shares of company stock valued at $1,928,094. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Verint Systems by 99.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 42,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 21,264 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 13.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Verint Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $1,027,000. AXA raised its stake in Verint Systems by 3.8% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 232,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,984,000 after buying an additional 8,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in Verint Systems by 17.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

