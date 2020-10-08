Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) Will Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Analysts expect that Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) will announce $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Outfront Media’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.14. Outfront Media reported earnings per share of $0.64 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 81.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Outfront Media will report full year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.55. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Outfront Media.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.23). Outfront Media had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 2.96%.

OUT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Outfront Media in a research note on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Outfront Media from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.43.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OUT. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Outfront Media by 3.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 18,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Outfront Media by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 168,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Outfront Media by 11.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Outfront Media during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OUT stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.09. 17,584 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,146,923. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.51. Outfront Media has a one year low of $7.07 and a one year high of $31.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.52.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

