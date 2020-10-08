Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, eighteen have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $152.09.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ZBH shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 292,535 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,414,000 after purchasing an additional 10,441 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 240,443 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $23,806,000 after purchasing an additional 96,120 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,973 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 7,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ZBH traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $146.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 793,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,369. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 916.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.68 and a 200-day moving average of $125.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Zimmer Biomet has a 52-week low of $74.37 and a 52-week high of $161.11.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.77. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

