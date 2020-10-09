$0.13 EPS Expected for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Square’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.25. Square posted earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Square will report full-year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $1.76. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Square.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen downgraded Square from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $79.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Square from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Square from $75.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on Square from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Square from $136.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.93.

In related news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total value of $4,990,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 246,214 shares in the company, valued at $35,107,654.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 4,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.92, for a total transaction of $723,598.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 130,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,841,482. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 479,905 shares of company stock valued at $72,283,828 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Square in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Square by 123.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Square by 484.4% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Square during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

SQ stock traded up $2.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $186.49. 229,587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,059,564. The stock has a market cap of $81.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 298.85 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Square has a fifty-two week low of $32.33 and a fifty-two week high of $185.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $154.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.51.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

