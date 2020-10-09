-$0.16 EPS Expected for AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 9th, 2020

Equities analysts expect AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN) to report ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for AxoGen’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.12). AxoGen reported earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 128.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that AxoGen will report full year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.58). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.26). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AxoGen.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.13. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 28.04% and a negative return on equity of 22.08%. The firm had revenue of $22.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.00 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AXGN. BidaskClub downgraded shares of AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on AxoGen from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AxoGen in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on AxoGen in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. AxoGen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXGN. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of AxoGen by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 6,726,309 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,151,000 after buying an additional 397,136 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in AxoGen by 39.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,569,502 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,503,000 after purchasing an additional 444,388 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in AxoGen in the first quarter valued at $10,206,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AxoGen by 5.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 500,779 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after purchasing an additional 26,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AxoGen by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 402,884 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 102,317 shares in the last quarter. 79.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AXGN traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.76. 4,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,960. AxoGen has a fifty-two week low of $7.16 and a fifty-two week high of $18.84. The company has a quick ratio of 9.09, a current ratio of 10.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.26. The company has a market capitalization of $487.82 million, a P/E ratio of -17.52 and a beta of 0.70.

AxoGen Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc develops and markets surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The company's surgical solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

