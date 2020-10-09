-$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) to announce ($0.17) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.32). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.45) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Dicerna Pharmaceuticals.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $40.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.04 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 79.65% and a negative net margin of 139.27%.

Several research firms have weighed in on DRNA. ValuEngine raised shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 10th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.27.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,900. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.78. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $11.75 and a 12 month high of $27.68.

In related news, CEO Douglas Fambrough purchased 10,000 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.06 per share, for a total transaction of $180,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,738. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bob D. Brown sold 8,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total transaction of $183,998.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,398.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DRNA. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,683,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,918,000 after buying an additional 24,815 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 375.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 39,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

