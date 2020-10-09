$0.29 EPS Expected for CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for CONMED’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.49. CONMED posted earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 53.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CONMED will report full year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $3.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CONMED.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.88. CONMED had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 3.00%. The business had revenue of $157.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on CNMD shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on CONMED from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on CONMED from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on CONMED from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.14.

CNMD traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,083. CONMED has a fifty-two week low of $37.66 and a fifty-two week high of $116.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 89.75, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

In other news, Director Brian Concannon sold 3,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.31, for a total transaction of $271,145.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,944.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Jonas sold 4,349 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.66, for a total value of $359,488.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,724.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,585 shares of company stock valued at $991,330. Corporate insiders own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CONMED in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 44.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of CONMED in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CONMED in the first quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 49.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,072 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

