$1.48 Billion in Sales Expected for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) will announce sales of $1.48 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Northern Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.47 billion and the highest is $1.49 billion. Northern Trust posted sales of $1.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Northern Trust will report full year sales of $6.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.05 billion to $6.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.01 billion to $6.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Northern Trust.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.09. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 21.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Northern Trust from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. TheStreet upgraded Northern Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Northern Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.39.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Northern Trust by 21.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,481,954 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,545,700,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501,094 shares during the period. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. raised its position in Northern Trust by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 4,937,319 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $391,727,000 after purchasing an additional 75,569 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its position in Northern Trust by 52.6% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 3,603,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $271,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,291 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Northern Trust by 1.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,412,392 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $257,020,000 after purchasing an additional 42,070 shares during the period. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 41.7% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,251,305 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $178,619,000 after acquiring an additional 662,049 shares during the period. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Northern Trust stock traded up $0.97 on Friday, hitting $85.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 703,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Northern Trust has a 1 year low of $60.67 and a 1 year high of $110.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.39. The company has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is presently 42.23%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northern Trust (NTRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.