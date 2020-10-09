$1.56 Billion in Sales Expected for T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) will post sales of $1.56 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.61 billion. T. Rowe Price Group reported sales of $1.43 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will report full-year sales of $6.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.94 billion to $6.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $6.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.25 billion to $6.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for T. Rowe Price Group.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.25. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 35.05%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.58.

T. Rowe Price Group stock traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $142.21. 916,489 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,386,511. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.76. T. Rowe Price Group has a fifty-two week low of $82.51 and a fifty-two week high of $142.51. The stock has a market cap of $31.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.61%.

In related news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $1,432,725.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,656 shares in the company, valued at $2,954,961.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.05, for a total value of $486,675.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,000 shares of company stock worth $16,048,400. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,510,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $439,805,000 after purchasing an additional 186,509 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 34.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,730,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $337,264,000 after buying an additional 694,905 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,771,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $172,971,000 after buying an additional 39,029 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,239,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $120,991,000 after buying an additional 16,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,059,573 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $103,467,000 after buying an additional 13,424 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

