$18.41 Billion in Sales Expected for Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) will post sales of $18.41 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Marathon Petroleum’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $22.00 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $14.83 billion. Marathon Petroleum reported sales of $31.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 41%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will report full year sales of $75.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $70.14 billion to $86.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $88.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $69.29 billion to $100.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Marathon Petroleum.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.86) by $0.53. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a positive return on equity of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 54.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MPC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter worth $26,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 241.2% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 49.7% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 34.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. 73.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MPC traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.12. The stock had a trading volume of 7,511,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,159,013. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.73. Marathon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $15.26 and a 12-month high of $69.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 46.96%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

