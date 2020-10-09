1irstcoin Price Up 13.8% This Week (FST)

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded 14.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Over the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded 13.8% higher against the US dollar. 1irstcoin has a total market capitalization of $34.78 million and $66,562.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1irstcoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00008966 BTC on major exchanges including Instant Bitex, Crex24 and Token Store.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.77 or 0.00655956 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 40.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.79 or 0.00899540 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00008063 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000538 BTC.

BackPacker Coin (BPC) traded up 165.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00025000 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000610 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00023362 BTC.

About 1irstcoin

1irstcoin (FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 29th, 2013. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,966,037 tokens. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com.

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

1irstcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store, Crex24 and Instant Bitex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

