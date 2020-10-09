$258.23 Million in Sales Expected for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) will announce $258.23 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Camden Property Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $254.97 million and the highest is $262.53 million. Camden Property Trust reported sales of $260.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will report full year sales of $1.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Camden Property Trust.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.98). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $250.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.73 million.

CPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Camden Property Trust from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

Shares of CPT stock traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 544,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,698. The company has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.28, a PEG ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.75. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $62.48 and a 1-year high of $120.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.87%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 44.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 11,574 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 2.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 1.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 0.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 200,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Story: Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Camden Property Trust (CPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.