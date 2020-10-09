$3.44 Billion in Sales Expected for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) will report $3.44 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Ross Stores’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.60 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.33 billion. Ross Stores posted sales of $3.85 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ross Stores will report full year sales of $12.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.91 billion to $12.52 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $16.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.20 billion to $17.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ross Stores.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The apparel retailer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.34. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ROST shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Sunday, August 23rd. Loop Capital increased their target price on Ross Stores from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. MKM Partners cut their target price on Ross Stores from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Telsey Advisory Group raised Ross Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.64.

Shares of ROST traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.41. 1,517,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,927,933. The company has a market cap of $34.84 billion, a PE ratio of 65.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.74. Ross Stores has a 52-week low of $56.30 and a 52-week high of $124.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.70.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 4.7% in the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. grew its stake in Ross Stores by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. South State CORP. now owns 8,640 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Ross Stores by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ross Stores by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 132.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

