-$3.85 Earnings Per Share Expected for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) to post earnings per share of ($3.85) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($3.45) and the lowest is ($4.21). AMC Entertainment posted earnings per share of ($0.53) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 626.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($32.74) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($34.49) to ($31.69). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($4.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.60) to ($2.33). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AMC Entertainment.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($5.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.00) by ($1.44). AMC Entertainment had a negative net margin of 75.33% and a negative return on equity of 28.65%. The business had revenue of $18.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.96 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on AMC Entertainment to $4.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Imperial Capital reduced their target price on AMC Entertainment from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. B. Riley boosted their target price on AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on AMC Entertainment from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMC. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in AMC Entertainment by 22.0% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Financial Group bought a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMC traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $4.08. 99,822 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,848,250. AMC Entertainment has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $10.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.61. The company has a market cap of $452.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.90.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

