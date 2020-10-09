$329.52 Million in Sales Expected for Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) to report sales of $329.52 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Extra Space Storage’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $336.55 million and the lowest is $324.45 million. Extra Space Storage posted sales of $337.51 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will report full-year sales of $1.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Extra Space Storage.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $279.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.08 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 34.79%. Extra Space Storage’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share.

EXR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Raymond James raised shares of Extra Space Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extra Space Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.40.

In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Spencer Kirk sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.99, for a total value of $9,179,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 181,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,642,841.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.67, for a total transaction of $757,357.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,888 shares in the company, valued at $16,201,892.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,505 shares of company stock worth $11,743,887. 2.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 6,309.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 11,547 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter worth about $106,201,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 139,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,335,000 after acquiring an additional 17,932 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter worth about $3,381,000. 98.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EXR traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,137,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,934. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26, a P/E/G ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.15. Extra Space Storage has a 52-week low of $72.70 and a 52-week high of $116.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 73.77%.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

