$4.36 Billion in Sales Expected for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) to announce sales of $4.36 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.06 billion to $4.80 billion. Occidental Petroleum posted sales of $5.87 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 25.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will report full year sales of $18.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.52 billion to $19.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $18.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.35 billion to $19.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Occidental Petroleum.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The oil and gas producer reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.68) by ($0.08). Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 54.47% and a negative return on equity of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was down 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OXY. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. SunTrust Banks raised Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Scotiabank raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.42.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director William R. Klesse purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.43 per share, for a total transaction of $134,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,610,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,896,076,000 after buying an additional 29,287,765 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 11.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,368,326 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $619,690,000 after acquiring an additional 5,003,171 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 129.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,596,706 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031,460 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,823,690 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,860 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,565,350 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,867,000 after purchasing an additional 865,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.33% of the company’s stock.

OXY stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.82. 26,581,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,705,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.51. Occidental Petroleum has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $47.58. The company has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.76%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

