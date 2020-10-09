$41.03 Million in Sales Expected for Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) will post $41.03 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $27.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $62.16 million. Braemar Hotels & Resorts reported sales of $118.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 65.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will report full-year sales of $228.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $205.01 million to $259.21 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $353.39 million, with estimates ranging from $324.62 million to $407.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Braemar Hotels & Resorts.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.47 million. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 13.71% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%.

A number of research firms have commented on BHR. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at $27,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

BHR stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $2.52. 493,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,489. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.48 and a 200-day moving average of $2.67. The firm has a market cap of $85.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $1.14 and a twelve month high of $10.39.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

