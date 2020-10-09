$477.65 Million in Sales Expected for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) to report sales of $477.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $471.40 million to $482.43 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $378.28 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $1.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $1.95 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $2.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $464.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.26 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 30.64% and a negative net margin of 11.16%. Amneal Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on AMRX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “sell” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amneal Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.92.

Shares of AMRX stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.75. 2,230,298 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,592,473. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.13. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $5.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $351,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $1,169,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 384.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 229,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 182,324 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 201,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 124.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,840 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.54% of the company’s stock.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

