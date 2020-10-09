$48.36 Billion in Sales Expected for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) will post $48.36 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Exxon Mobil’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $47.24 billion to $49.13 billion. Exxon Mobil reported sales of $65.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will report full-year sales of $181.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $151.74 billion to $192.92 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $207.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $148.09 billion to $230.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Exxon Mobil.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.13.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,196,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,359,432. Exxon Mobil has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $73.12. The company has a market cap of $146.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.02%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 49.0% during the second quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2,790.7% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $52,000. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

