5:01 ACQUISITION CORP. Prices IPO at $10.00 Per Share (FVAM)

5:01 ACQUISITION CORP. (FVAM) is planning to raise $80 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Tuesday, October 13th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 8,000,000 shares at a price of $10.00 per share.

5:01 ACQUISITION CORP. has a market-cap of $103.6 million.

BofA Securities acted as the underwriter for the IPO.

5:01 ACQUISITION CORP. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We intend to target early stage North American or European companies in the biotechnology sector of the healthcare industry where our management has extensive investment and operational experience. Our sponsor is an affiliate of 5AM Venture Management, LLC, or 5AM, a leading venture capital firm focused on building next-generation life science companies solving important healthcare needs with cutting-edge breakthroughs in medicine and science. Founded in 2002, 5AM has invested over $1.0 billion in 85 companies across biotechnology, drug delivery technology and other life sciences sectors of the healthcare industry, with 49 active investments in its portfolio. As of August 2020, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, or the FDA, had approved or authorized 15 products that were developed by 5AM portfolio companies, and 5AM’s portfolio companies have enrolled over 50,000 patients in more than 35 clinical trials. “.

5:01 ACQUISITION CORP. was founded in 2020 and has 0 employees. The company is located at 501 Second Street Suite 350 San Francisco, California 94107 and can be reached via phone at (415) 993-8570.

