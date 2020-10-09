$510,000.00 in Sales Expected for Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) will post $510,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Regulus Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $20,000.00. Regulus Therapeutics reported sales of $20,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2,450%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regulus Therapeutics will report full year sales of $2.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $60,000.00 to $5.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.54 million, with estimates ranging from $70,000.00 to $5.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Regulus Therapeutics.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Regulus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 214.08% and a negative net margin of 351.32%.

RGLS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Regulus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.08.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 84,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Regulus Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.64% of the company’s stock.

Regulus Therapeutics stock traded up $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.54. 1,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,182,083. The stock has a market cap of $19.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.00. Regulus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $1.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.64.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States and Europe. Its two lead product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

