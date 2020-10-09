$556.44 Million in Sales Expected for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) will post sales of $556.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Nordson’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $567.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $545.20 million. Nordson posted sales of $585.45 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nordson will report full year sales of $2.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.13 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Nordson.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.08. Nordson had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The company had revenue of $538.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. Nordson’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NDSN shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nordson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.83.

NDSN traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $201.19. The stock had a trading volume of 126,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,529. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $190.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.07. Nordson has a 1-year low of $96.46 and a 1-year high of $208.37.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.70, for a total value of $794,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,565,388.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary G. Puma sold 1,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total value of $366,125.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Nordson by 117.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 809,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,664,000 after purchasing an additional 438,053 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Nordson by 904.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 328,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,345,000 after buying an additional 295,916 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Nordson in the 2nd quarter worth $39,952,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nordson during the 2nd quarter worth $34,679,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Nordson by 69.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 364,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,231,000 after acquiring an additional 149,769 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

