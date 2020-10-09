$6.11 Billion in Sales Expected for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to post $6.11 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Dollar Tree’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.14 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.09 billion. Dollar Tree reported sales of $5.75 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Dollar Tree will report full-year sales of $25.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.29 billion to $25.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $25.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.31 billion to $26.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Dollar Tree.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.18. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DLTR shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on Dollar Tree in a report on Friday. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Bank of America upgraded Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. TheStreet raised Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, BofA Securities raised Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.64.

Shares of DLTR stock traded up $2.11 on Friday, hitting $93.64. 2,037,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,723,688. Dollar Tree has a one year low of $60.20 and a one year high of $119.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 44,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 343,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 15.7% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the first quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the first quarter worth $293,000. 89.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

