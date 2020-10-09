$6.55 Billion in Sales Expected for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) to announce sales of $6.55 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lennar’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.62 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.47 billion. Lennar posted sales of $6.97 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lennar will report full year sales of $21.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.85 billion to $22.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $22.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.81 billion to $24.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lennar.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 14th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LEN shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lennar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $53.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

In other Lennar news, insider David M. Collins sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,978,255. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $700,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 181,617 shares in the company, valued at $12,715,006.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 214,964 shares of company stock worth $16,599,018 in the last ninety days. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Lennar by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,618,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $482,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285,388 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 2,710.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,791,818 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,154,000 after buying an additional 1,728,053 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 103,874.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,195,702 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,677,000 after buying an additional 1,194,552 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,585,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,853,000. Institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LEN traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.55. 69,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,600,633. The company has a current ratio of 13.62, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.18. Lennar has a one year low of $25.42 and a one year high of $85.57. The stock has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. This is an increase from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.71%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

