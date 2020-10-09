$742.36 Million in Sales Expected for Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) to post $742.36 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $764.90 million and the lowest is $714.90 million. Bloomin’ Brands reported sales of $967.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will report full year sales of $3.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.14 billion to $3.26 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.65 billion to $3.91 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bloomin’ Brands.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $578.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.05 million. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 10.37% and a negative net margin of 2.51%. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Bank of America raised Bloomin’ Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bloomin’ Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BLMN traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.37. 108,351 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,943,093. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.16 and a 200 day moving average of $11.52. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1 year low of $4.54 and a 1 year high of $24.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.36, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.92 and a beta of 1.76.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 972.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,269 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 134.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,567 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the first quarter worth about $84,000. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

