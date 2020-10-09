$82.02 Million in Sales Expected for Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) to post sales of $82.02 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $64.00 million to $91.60 million. Black Stone Minerals posted sales of $137.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will report full-year sales of $366.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $298.00 million to $405.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $317.79 million, with estimates ranging from $279.00 million to $366.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Black Stone Minerals.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 36.26% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The business had revenue of $38.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.96 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.13.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 144.2% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 33,036 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 19,509 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth $291,000. Finally, Tri Star Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth $469,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSM stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $6.26. The stock had a trading volume of 6,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,736. Black Stone Minerals has a 1 year low of $4.04 and a 1 year high of $13.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 14.61 and a current ratio of 14.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.38.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.9 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 2.1 million acres located in 41 states and 64 onshore basins in the continental United States.

