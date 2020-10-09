$989.72 Million in Sales Expected for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) will announce sales of $989.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Pool’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $970.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.02 billion. Pool reported sales of $898.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pool will report full-year sales of $3.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.55 billion to $3.61 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.79 billion to $4.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Pool.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 69.72% and a net margin of 8.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.22 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sidoti lifted their price target on shares of Pool from $307.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Pool from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $326.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Pool has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.00.

In related news, CAO Hart Melanie Housey sold 1,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.39, for a total value of $347,526.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,488,462.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 3,200 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.27, for a total transaction of $1,088,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,542 shares in the company, valued at $21,621,436.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,793 shares of company stock valued at $18,396,927. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pool in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $609,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Pool by 80.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 18,638 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,235,000 after acquiring an additional 8,309 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. purchased a new position in Pool during the third quarter valued at $242,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in Pool by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 4,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pool by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 125,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Pool stock traded up $5.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $346.55. 448,196 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,264. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.59 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.06. Pool has a fifty-two week low of $160.35 and a fifty-two week high of $350.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $316.63 and its 200-day moving average is $266.36.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

