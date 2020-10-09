Abyss (ABYSS) Achieves Market Cap of $2.90 Million

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 9th. During the last seven days, Abyss has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar. One Abyss token can now be purchased for $0.0127 or 0.00000115 BTC on major exchanges. Abyss has a total market capitalization of $2.90 million and $93,931.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001379 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00019939 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00042151 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009047 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004360 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006494 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $553.46 or 0.05006549 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00057213 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00032064 BTC.

Abyss Profile

Abyss is a token. It was first traded on November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,614,892 tokens. Abyss’ official website is abyss.finance . Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here

Abyss Token Trading

Abyss can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

