Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $800.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) will announce $800.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $763.20 million and the highest is $826.08 million. Acadia Healthcare reported sales of $777.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will report full-year sales of $3.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.09 billion to $3.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.32 billion to $3.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Acadia Healthcare.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $750.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.03 million. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ACHC shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ACHC traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.41. 467,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 762,119. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.39. Acadia Healthcare has a 52 week low of $11.09 and a 52 week high of $35.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

Read More: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acadia Healthcare (ACHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.