AceD Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,847.00 (ACED)

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. During the last week, AceD has traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar. One AceD coin can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. AceD has a market capitalization of $266,393.05 and $1,847.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000768 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000075 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

AceD Coin Profile

ACED is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,931,287 coins. AceD’s official website is www.acedcoin.com . The official message board for AceD is medium.com/@acedcoin . AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

AceD Coin Trading

AceD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AceD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AceD using one of the exchanges listed above.

