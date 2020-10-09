Achain (ACT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $5.41 Million

Achain (CURRENCY:ACT) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Achain has a market cap of $7.84 million and approximately $5.41 million worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Achain has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. One Achain coin can currently be bought for $0.0080 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001378 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00019936 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00042059 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009046 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006548 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $551.71 or 0.04990108 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00057053 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00032024 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Achain Coin Profile

Achain (ACT) is a coin. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 973,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Achain’s official website is www.achain.com

Achain Coin Trading

Achain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

