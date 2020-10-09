Acropolis Investment Management LLC Has $501,000 Stock Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CERN. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cerner by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,713,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,807,000 after purchasing an additional 291,850 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,691,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,099,000 after acquiring an additional 188,613 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 10.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,561,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,756,000 after acquiring an additional 523,573 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 31.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,868,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,660,000 after acquiring an additional 682,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 4.1% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,307,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,498,000 after acquiring an additional 90,541 shares in the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CERN. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Cerner in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cerner from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub downgraded Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Cerner in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cerner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.48.

NASDAQ CERN traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.39. 1,004,259 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,137,364. Cerner Co. has a twelve month low of $53.08 and a twelve month high of $80.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.36 and its 200-day moving average is $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Cerner’s payout ratio is 29.88%.

In related news, Director Gerald E. Bisbee, Jr. sold 7,456 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total transaction of $520,876.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 6,948 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.38, for a total value of $495,948.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

