Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) Trading Up 7.8%

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS) shares were up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.83 and last traded at $4.82. Approximately 162,782 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 466,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.47.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ADMS shares. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

Get Adamas Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $136.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.39.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $18.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.63 million. Adamas Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 122.52% and a negative return on equity of 806.54%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,780,478 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,146,000 after acquiring an additional 45,169 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,458,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,922,000. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 669,042 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 37,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 622,049 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. 46.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADMS)

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders. The company offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications.

Further Reading: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Adamas Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamas Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.